iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

