iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 354,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

