iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

