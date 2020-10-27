iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

