iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,132,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

