iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

