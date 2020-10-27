iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 148.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after buying an additional 652,041 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,241,000 after buying an additional 650,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,852,685,000 after buying an additional 646,675 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

