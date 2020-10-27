iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.