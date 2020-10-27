James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -259.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

