JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) versus Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) and JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tile Shop and JanOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $357.25 million 0.55 $10.44 million $0.20 19.15 JanOne $35.10 million 0.22 -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than JanOne.

Profitability

This table compares Tile Shop and JanOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop -0.38% -0.91% -0.33% JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Tile Shop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of JanOne shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Tile Shop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of JanOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JanOne has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tile Shop and JanOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tile Shop beats JanOne on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products under the Superior brand name. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

