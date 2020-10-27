Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Price Target to $7.00

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NMM. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $6.21 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.38.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.29). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.