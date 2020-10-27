JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.19, RTT News reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.44. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

