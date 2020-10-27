JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) versus Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Financial Analysis

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways $8.09 billion 0.42 $569.00 million $1.90 6.61 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.44 $335.26 million $5.09 3.37

JetBlue Airways has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JetBlue Airways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways -4.05% -7.24% -2.63% Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

JetBlue Airways has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways 0 7 6 0 2.46 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus price target of $15.31, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

