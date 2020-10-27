JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $237.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR opened at $194.06 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,407,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.