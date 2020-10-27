Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) Insider Sells £520,000 in Stock

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($679,383.33).

LON JDG opened at GBX 5,225 ($68.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. Judges Scientific PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,060 ($79.17). The company has a market cap of $312.07 million and a PE ratio of 35.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,066.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,004.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JDG shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Judges Scientific from GBX 5,380 ($70.29) to GBX 5,745 ($75.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

