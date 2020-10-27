JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00088922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00233754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.01299595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00128907 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

