K12 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 10,092 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 788% compared to the typical volume of 1,137 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of K12 by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in K12 by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in K12 in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in K12 by 107.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LRN opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. K12 has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. K12’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that K12 will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

