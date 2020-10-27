Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Kansas City Southern worth $36,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $179.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Bank of America raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.