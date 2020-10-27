Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $12.80 on Friday. Elis has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

