Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $29.63.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.