Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $29.63.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.