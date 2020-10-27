Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. Kering has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

