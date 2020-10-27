KickToken (KICK) Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin, OOOBTC and Mercatox. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $336,946.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00032223 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.89 or 0.04278415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00272249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B, KuCoin, TOKOK, Mercatox, ProBit Exchange, Livecoin, ABCC, CoinBene, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, Coinsbit, Exmo, YoBit, BitMart and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

