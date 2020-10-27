Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.16 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.52%.

KE stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

