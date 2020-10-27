Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

KRP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of KRP opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. Analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 15.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,889 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 293,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 527.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 59,707 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

