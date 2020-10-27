Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,985 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.20. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

