KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KGFHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

KGFHY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

