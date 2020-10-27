Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

