KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

KREF stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $984.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 517.56, a current ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

