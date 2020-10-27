KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Get KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $53.59 on Friday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84.

About KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.