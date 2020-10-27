Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 519.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $69,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $189,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,732 shares of company stock worth $1,246,091. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

