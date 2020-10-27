Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several brokerages have commented on KRYS. BidaskClub raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

KRYS opened at $45.91 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19,956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

