Ladder Capital (LADR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $842.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

