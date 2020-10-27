Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 102.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5,981.8% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $57,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $347.63 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,965,024 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

