Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $72,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,965,024 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $347.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.