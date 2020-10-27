Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.00.

LSTR opened at $131.50 on Monday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after buying an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,476,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,914,000 after buying an additional 660,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $44,922,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 329,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

