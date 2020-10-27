Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31.

LTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ThinkEquity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

