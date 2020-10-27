Leisure Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,391 shares of company stock worth $61,105,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

