Leisure Capital Management Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

Shares of CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

