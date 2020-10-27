Leisure Capital Management Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $213,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $275,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.01. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

