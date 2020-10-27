Leisure Capital Management Sells 604 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

