Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leju from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.65. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

