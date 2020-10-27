Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of ($0.27) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIND opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith acquired 214,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,932.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

