Littelfuse (LFUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Littelfuse stock opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.99. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $3,627,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,873 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.60.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

