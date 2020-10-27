LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Raised to $66.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $1,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,335 shares of company stock worth $3,076,466. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,745.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 277,357 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,143,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 411,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

