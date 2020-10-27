LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Raised to $66.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.21.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,335 shares of company stock worth $3,076,466 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

