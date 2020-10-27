Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Shares of LMT opened at $368.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

