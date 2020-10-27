Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

NYSE LMT opened at $368.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.81 and a 200 day moving average of $380.60. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

