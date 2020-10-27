Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,408,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300,776 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies comprises about 23.3% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.64% of Lowe's Companies worth $2,058,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $168.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe's Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.13.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

