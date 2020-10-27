Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$9.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.04.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.28. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.