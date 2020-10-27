Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.90. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

